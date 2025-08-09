Ukraine, allies meeting in Britain was constructive, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the meeting of security advisers from Ukraine and its partner countries in Britain was constructive, adding that Kyiv's arguments were heard and dangers were taken into account.

Zelenskiy said that officials from Britain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland took part in the meeting aiming to consolidate positions to achieve a ceasefire.

"The path to peace for Ukraine should be determined together and only together with Ukraine, this is key principle," he said in his evening address to the Ukrainians.