Taiwan detects 57 Chinese military aircraft around island

Taiwan said Friday that it tracked 57 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around the Island.

The island's defense ministry said it detected 57 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six PLA Navy ships and four official ships operating around Taiwan.

It added that "38 out of 57 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone)."

Taiwanese armed forces "have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the statement added.

On Thursday, the ministry said it detected 15 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN ships and one official ship operating around Taiwan.

There was no immediate reaction from China.

China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province," despite Taipei having governed itself since 1949. Beijing has vowed to reunify the island, including by force if necessary.



