Flash floods, landslides in Vietnam leave 8 dead, 3 missing

Flash floods and landslides in the northern Vietnamese province Dien Bien has left at least eight people dead, while three others remain missing, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency on Saturday.

Heavy rains between Thursday and Friday triggered severe flash floods across several parts of the province.

Many villages are isolated, and hundreds of families have been urgently evacuated.

Local authorities and rescue teams are searching for the missing and support affected communities.

Several wounded residents have also been taken to hospitals for medical care.

In the Hang Pu Xi village, 14 houses were completely swept away, while 30 villages remain out of reach due to road disruptions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, who visited the affected regions, urged all out efforts to protect the residents.





