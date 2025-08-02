Massive rally in Tel Aviv demands prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions that would secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters gathered in Hostage Square in central Tel Aviv to call for an immediate agreement to release all captives in Gaza, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Among the demonstrators were families of those held in Gaza, including the family of captive Evyatar David. His sister delivered a speech stressing his urgent need for medical care.

This was the second protest of the day. Earlier in the morning, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated in the same city, demanding a deal to bring back all captives held in Gaza, while the families of captives had called for a larger evening rally.

According to Haaretz, the protest—organized by the Hostages' Families Forum—came in response to videos released in recent days by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, showing captives Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski in poor physical and psychological condition.

During the evening rally, Evyatar's sister said: "We demand that the Israeli government, the Israeli people, the nations of the world, and US President (Donald Trump) do everything possible to save the lives of Evyatar, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and other captives, and to ensure they receive medical and food assistance."

A relative of another captive in Gaza addressed Netanyahu directly, saying: "You are the one who neglected, obstructed, and invented pointless phases and tactics. You are the one who squandered every opportunity to save them."

He continued: "Enough—our son and the other captives are paying the price."

Channel 12 reported that Saturday's protest in Tel Aviv was among the largest in recent months.

On Friday, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad released footage showing two emaciated Israeli captives, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, prompting renewed outrage.

Tel Aviv estimates there are 50 Israeli captives in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive, while more than 10,800 Palestinians are held in its prisons, where they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that claimed the lives of many, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 169 Palestinians, including 93 children, have died of hunger-related causes, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave and led to severe food shortages and deaths by starvation.