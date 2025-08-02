ICC chief prosecutor faces threats over Israel war crimes probe

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has faced escalating threats, political pressure, intelligence activity, and sexual misconduct allegations amid his investigation into Israeli war crimes, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported Friday.

The report describes a coordinated campaign involving threats from British and US officials, alleged Mossad surveillance in The Hague, and what Khan described as reprisals tied to his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

During a meeting in May 2024, British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman reportedly warned Khan: "They will destroy you and they will destroy the court." Khan's wife, present at the time, said it was a clear threat. Khan reportedly replied: "I agree."

According to the report, former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Khan in a phone call that seeking arrest warrants would be "like dropping a hydrogen bomb," warning that the UK could defund the ICC and withdraw from the Rome Statute.

US Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Khan during a conference call: "You may as well shoot the hostages yourself," and added: "We will sanction you." He also said: "The ICC was made for Africa and thugs like Putin, not democracies like Israel."

Following the threats, Dutch authorities briefed Khan on suspected Mossad activity in The Hague. In a letter to the ICC's oversight body, Khan asked for guidance: "Given the security factor and the nature of the threats … I would like your advice as to how we can manage security risks and threats in a manner that cannot be considered a reprisal."

The report also detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Khan, which he "strenuously denied." Messages from the complainant suggested she felt coerced or used, stating in one: "I do not like drama or games being played-I want nothing to do with it." In another, she said she felt like a "pawn in some game I don't want to play." Khan replied: "I will leave it at that."

According to the report, a female ICC lawyer said: "There is a whole group of people inside the ICC who were working against Karim Khan who wanted to find something on him."

A source in The Hague added: "This has been an attempt not just to destroy Karim Khan but the International Criminal Court-by countries that claim to support the international rule of law."

MEE reported that Khan had been preparing arrest warrant applications against Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir before taking leave.

"There is a campaign to have the warrant for Netanyahu withdrawn," a source told the outlet. "If the campaign succeeds, it will be the destruction of the International Criminal Court. And it will be the end of the rules-based order."

In response, Kaufman told MEE: "There was absolutely no threat. I am not authorized to make any proposals on behalf of the Israeli government nor did I."

The ICC's internal investigation into the misconduct allegations remains ongoing. Public announcements of additional warrants have been temporarily barred.