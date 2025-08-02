News World US envoy tells families US has plan to end war and return hostages

US special envoy Steve Witkoff met relatives of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv on Saturday, and told them that the United States will bring their loved ones home and ensure that Hamas is held accountable.



"We will get your children home and hold Hamas responsible for any bad acts on their part. We will do what's right for the Gazan people," Witkoff told the families, according to a statement.



"We know who is alive, and someone will be to blame if they don't come out alive. The US stands behind this statement," he added.



The Trump envoy also raised hopes that the war's end is near.



"We have a plan to end the war and bring everyone home."



For US President Donald Trump, the release of all hostages is a "sacred mission."



In recent days, Hamas and other resistance organizations in the Gaza Strip released videos of two hostages. The families prohibited the dissemination of the videos, although still images were allowed in one case.



The footage of emaciated hostages in a tunnel shocked many Israelis.



According to official Israeli figures, 50 hostages are still in the Gaza Strip, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.



On October 7, 2023, Hamas and other factions abducted more than 250 people from Israel. Approximately 1,200 people were killed in the massacre.



The attack and the hostage-taking triggered the Gaza war. During the nearly 22 months of war, more than 60,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to Palestinian sources.























