China 'firmly opposes' US delegation visiting Taiwan

China on Thursday expressed "firm opposition" to Taiwan and the US "officially interacting," amid reports that a US congressional delegation is planning to visit the island next month.

Beijing "firmly opposes any form of official interactions between Taiwan region and the US," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

A top Republican lawmaker will lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan in August, the Financial Times had reported.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," said Guo, and urged Washington to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs under any excuse" and to stop "abetting Taiwan independentist forces."

"Stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait," said Guo.

Earlier in the week, the media outlet had also reported that the Trump administration denied permission to Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te to stop in New York on his way to Central America.

However, Lai's office denied that he planned to visit Central American allies.

The daily also reported that Washington canceled a meeting with Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo in June.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Taiwan rejects that claim and has insisted on maintaining its independence since 1949.



