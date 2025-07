At least five people were killed after being trapped in a rain-triggered landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Sunday, state media reported, citing local authorities.

The landslide hit a road in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in the city of Pu'er, burying a car with five people on board, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Rescuers, following an hours-long operation, rescued the five people from the rubble, but all of them were already dead.