HRW: India illegally deported hundreds of muslims to Bangladesh

In its newly published report, HRW stated that since May, New Delhi has deported hundreds of Bengali-origin Muslims—most of whom were born in Indian states bordering Bangladesh, and many of whom are women and children.

The report alleges that Indian border guards forcibly pushed some individuals into Bangladeshi territory by confiscating their identity documents or even at gunpoint.

It also noted that Bangladeshi authorities confirmed some of the approximately 1,500 deportees were Indian citizens, and a number of them have since returned to India.

CRACKDOWN INTENSIFIED AFTER TERROR ATTACK

The report links the surge in deportations to an April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in multiple casualties.

Following the incident, the Indian government reportedly ramped up efforts to identify "illegal immigrants," particularly targeting Muslim communities. HRW claimed that these deportations occurred without due legal process.

The organization called on India to halt such actions, to ensure legal representation and appeal rights for those facing deportation, and to investigate allegations of forced deportation and abuse, holding perpetrators accountable.

The report emphasized that deporting individuals based on citizenship, ethnicity, or religion constitutes a violation of India's obligations under international law.