Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to decide on resignation in August

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to decide on his resignation in August following the ruling coalition's electoral losses, Kyodo News Agency reported Wednesday.

The report comes just three days after the ruling coalition, led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), lost its majority in Sunday's upper house elections, considered one of the most turbulent in Japan's recent political history.

The LDP-Komeito coalition secured only 47 out of 125 contested seats, falling short of the 50 seats required to retain a majority.

Earlier, local media outlet Mainichi reported that Ishiba has already decided to announce his resignation by the end of August, following a review of the House of Councilors election to be completed by the LDP next month. According to the report, he has informed close aides of his decision.

If Ishiba steps down, his tenure would last less than a year, as he took office in October last year.



