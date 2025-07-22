Taiwan, EU both face threats of 'external infiltration', president tells European lawmakers

Taiwan and the European Union share the same values of freedom and democracy, but both also face similar threats from "external infiltration", President Lai Ching-te told visiting European lawmakers on Tuesday.

Taiwan views the EU as one of its most important like-minded democratic partners, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and the bloc has had to balance its support for the Chinese-claimed island with relations with Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

China confirmed on Monday it will hold a top-level summit with the EU in Beijing this week marking 50 years of diplomatic ties as both sides seek to navigate trade disputes amid broader global trade uncertainties.

Lai, meeting members of the European Parliament's Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield at the presidential office in Taipei, said Taiwan and the EU not only have close economic and trade ties, but also share the values of democracy and freedom.

"But in recent years, both have encountered information interference and infiltration by external forces which have attempted to manipulate the results of democratic elections, create confrontation in society, and shake people's confidence in democracy," he said, according to a statement from his office.

Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, has repeatedly accused China of interfering in its democracy, spreading fake news and undermining public trust in the government.

China denies the accusations, but says Taiwan's government is seeking foreign support to push its own "separatist" agenda.

For their part, many European countries say Russia has similarly been seeking to discredit European governments and destabilise the EU. Moscow rejects the allegations.

Lai said that democracies work not to fight against anyone, but to safeguard a "treasured" way of life, just as Europe strives to promote the spirit of pluralism and human rights.

"Standing at the forefront of the world's defence of democracy, Taiwan is determined to work to safeguard democracy, peace and prosperity around the world, and hopes to share its experience with Europe," he added.