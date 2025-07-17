SOUTH KOREAS OUSTED PRESIDENT REFUSES TO ATTEND INSURRECTION TRIAL

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday refused to attend his insurrection trial for the second time, saying he would boycott all future court proceedings unless special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team is removed from the courtroom, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center after a court issued a warrant for his arrest last week over his attempt to impose martial law in December.

When the Seoul Central District Court reconvened the trial on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, Yoon did not attend.

"Unless the special counsel is removed from the hearings, it is difficult for the defendant to be present," one of Yoon's lawyers said, accusing Cho's team of violating Yoon's legal rights through what they described as an "illegal" investigation.

Yoon also missed a hearing last week, citing health reasons.

Prosecutors urged the court to issue a warrant to bring him in by force, but the court asked Yoon's legal team to convince him to appear before the court.

"If he is unable to come due to poor health, he must submit the relevant papers, and if he wants to challenge the constitutionality of the special counsel, he must do so under different laws," the court said.

On Thursday, a special counsel team also raided the home of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as part of its investigation into Yoon's attempt to impose martial law.



