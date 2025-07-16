Foreign actors targeting elections, claims Japan ahead of Sunday polls

Japan on Wednesday warned that foreign actors may attempt to interfere in its upcoming elections through disinformation campaigns.

The warning comes just days ahead of the crucial upper house elections scheduled for July 20.

Responding to a question during a regular press briefing about possible election interference via social media, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said, Japan "is also becoming a target of influence operations," according to Kyodo News Agency.

His remarks follow a recent Harvard Kennedy School report detailing how influence operations may include fake accounts, manipulated videos, and viral memes aimed at misleading voters and undermining trust in democratic institutions.

Aoki noted that the government is working to strengthen its information dissemination capabilities to counter foreign disinformation efforts.

"It is important that elections are held with voters able to make free choices based on accurate information," he said.

A day earlier, Japan's Digital Minister Masaaki Taira also acknowledged reports of potential foreign interference and suggested that investigations may be necessary.

The upper house of Japan's parliament has 248 members, with elections held every three years to fill approximately half the seats.

Over 104 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the July 20 elections, where 519 candidates are competing for 125 seats.

The ruling coalition — comprising the Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Komeito Party — currently holds 75 uncontested seats in the House of Councilors. To maintain their majority, they need to win at least 50 more seats in this election.