China rejects NATO chief’s warning of US sanctions over Ukraine war

Beijing on Wednesday rejected NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's warning that Brazil, China, and India could be hit by secondary US sanctions if they maintain trade with Russia.

"Dialogue and negotiations are only way viable way out of the (Ukraine) crisis," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference in Beijing.

He added: "China opposes unilateral sanctions and long arm jurisdiction. Tariff wars have no winners (and) coercion and pressure will lead nowhere."

After meeting with US President Donald Trump, Rutte told reporters: "President Trump said, basically, if Russia is not serious about peace talks (in Ukraine), within 50 days, he will slam secondary sanctions on countries like India, China, and Brazil."

His comments came after Trump on Monday threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if a deal on ending the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Rutte added: "The US will now supply massively, Ukraine with weapons out of the US, not just air defense, also missiles, also ammunition paid for by the Europeans."

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin said: "We hope parties will help create the atmosphere and conditions for the political settlement of Ukraine crisis."

Regarding China comments by former US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who is Trump's nominee for the UN, Lin said: "These remarks reflect typical ideological bias, Cold War, zero-sum mentality, and China firmly rejects it."

During his confirmation vote, Waltz had said: "We have to block and tackle Chinese influence (at the UN). … America must have a strong voice and, if confirmed, I'll work with Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio to challenge this influence."

Lin, however, called for "reasonable, concrete efforts" by the US side for "sustainable" bilateral ties "instead of doing the opposite."



