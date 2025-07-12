Thailand can further negotiate 36% US tariff even after deadline

The US and Thailand can continue to negotiate the 36% tariff on Thai exports even after the Aug. 1 deadline, Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said.

After meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Malaysia, Maris said Friday that Rubio indicated US President Donald Trump's announcement of the 36% tariff was not final and remains subject to further negotiations even after the deadline, according to the daily The Nation.

The ultimate outcome will depend on the ongoing discussions between the two countries, Maris stressed.

Trump had announced that the tariff on Thailand would be effective on the first day of August.

Both Maris and Rubio were in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related events.



