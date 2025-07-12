North Korea-China passenger trains to resume operations for over 5 years

North Korea and China have agreed to resume passenger train services between Pyongyang and Beijing for the first time in more than five years, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

The service was suspended in January 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Both governments are finalizing the necessary arrangements, and operations could resume as early as August, NHK reported citing multiple sources.

China resumed freight train services with North Korea in September 2022, following a five-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





