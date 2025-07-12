CHINAS XI TO VISIT SOUTH KOREA FOR APEC SUMMIT, TRUMP YET TO CONFIRM

China's Xi to visit South Korea for APEC summit, Trump yet to confirm

China's President Xi Jinping is reportedly planning to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this year in South Korea, while US President Donald Trump has yet to make a decision, Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday.

The report cited journalist Jeong Kyu-jae, who shared details of his Friday luncheon meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on his YouTube channel.

"Xi Jinping will visit the APEC summit in Gyeongju," Jeong quoted Lee as saying.

Lee "effectively said that US President Donald Trump also needs to attend, but a decision has apparently not been made yet," Jeong added, according to the news agency.

The 2025 APEC summit is scheduled to be held in the South Korean city of Gyeongju between late October and early November.

Lee has not yet decided whether he will attend China's military parade in September, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to the report.

"I got the impression that he is considering the issue of attendance very carefully," Jeong said, noting that former South Korean President Park Geun-hye faced displeasure from Washington after attending the same parade in 2015.





