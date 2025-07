As preparations continue for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, workers are coping with the heat using a remarkable innovation: solar-powered cooling vests.

The ultra-thin and flexible solar panels on the vests weigh only 4 grams and are integrated with wearable technology to power fans placed around the neck area.

The vests were produced through a collaboration between Toyoda Gosei, a Toyota Group company, the solar panel initiative Enecoat Technologies, and textile manufacturer Seiren.