North Korea's Kim visits mausoleum of state founder to mark 31st anniversary of death

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited the mausoleum for late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark his 31st anniversary of death, state media reported.

Flanked by key party officials, Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to the late leader at midnight, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of the North Korean leader, died due to heart failure on July 8, 1994, at the age of 82.