China: ‘No winners in trade or tariff wars’ as US hits 14 nations

China on Tuesday said that trade and tariff wars have "no winners," after US President Donald Trump announced unilateral tariffs on 14 countries Monday.

"On tariff hikes, China's position is consistent and clear," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a live-streamed news conference in Beijing, adding that "protectionism hurts the interest of all."

On Monday, Trump announced tariffs on 14 countries Monday, including a 25% tariff on Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia, a 30% tariff on South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 32% tariff on Indonesia, a 35% tariff on Serbia and Bangladesh, a 36% tariff on Cambodia and Thailand and a 40% tariff on Laos and Myanmar.





