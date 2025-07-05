Taiwan invited to Nagasaki atomic bomb anniversary for first time

Nagasaki has accepted Taiwan's request to attend the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing, marking the first time representatives from the island will officially take part in the ceremony.

Last year, the city had faced controversy after not extending an invitation to Israel over its war on Gaza, according to the Kyodo News.

Due to that, this year Nagasaki has extended invitations to all countries and regions with diplomatic missions in Japan or representative offices at the UN.

However, since Taipei does not have diplomatic ties with Japan nor is it represented in the UN, Taiwan in May expressed disappointment that it would be excluded from the Aug. 9 ceremony, prompting the city to consider how to enable Taiwan's request.

Taiwan was also added to the Hiroshima's US bombing anniversary ceremony notification list, which is being used instead of invitations this year, after the city expressed a desire to participate in it.

The US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 victims. A second bomb hit Nagasaki on Aug. 9, killing an additional 70,000.

Japan surrendered days later, ending World War II.





