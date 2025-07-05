 Contact Us
News Asia Several missing after boat capsizes in China

Several missing after boat capsizes in China

Several people are missing after a boat capsized Saturday in Dongjiang Lake, central China, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published July 05,2025
Subscribe
SEVERAL MISSING AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES IN CHINA

Several people are missing after a boat capsized Saturday in central China, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred in Dongjiang Lake near Bailang town in Zixing, located in Hunan province, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Many passengers reportedly fell overboard and went missing after the boat overturned.

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation in the area.

In a separate incident in May, 10 people died when a tourist boat capsized in southwest China's Guizhou province. The remaining 74 people on board were rescued.