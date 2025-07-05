Several missing after boat capsizes in China

Several people are missing after a boat capsized Saturday in central China, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred in Dongjiang Lake near Bailang town in Zixing, located in Hunan province, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Many passengers reportedly fell overboard and went missing after the boat overturned.

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation in the area.

In a separate incident in May, 10 people died when a tourist boat capsized in southwest China's Guizhou province. The remaining 74 people on board were rescued.





