Japan keeps mum on Trump’s tariff threat, pledges 'sincere' talks'

Japan on Wednesday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat and pledged to continue "sincere" talks with Washington, according to local media reports.

During a news conference in Tokyo, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki said they are aware of what President Trump said, but they don't comment on every remark made by US government officials, Kyodo News Agency reported.

"We intend to advance bilateral talks in a sincere and faithful manner toward reaching an agreement that will benefit both Japan and the United States," he also said.

On Tuesday, Trump signaled skepticism about the prospects of reaching a new trade agreement with Japan, saying he is uncertain a deal will be finalized.

"We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure we're going to make a deal. I doubt it with Japan," Trump said.

He also threatened to increase tariffs on Japanese imports to 30% to 35%, saying he had no plans to extend the July 9 deadline for countries to reach trade agreements with the US.

Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, held several rounds of ministerial talks with US officials but so far failed to reach any agreement.

The US has already imposed 25% tariffs on Japanese automobile exports, complicating bilateral talks.

This is the second time Japan remained silent over Trump's remarks, as on Monday Akazawa also didn't respond to Trump after he announced that he has no plans to roll back higher auto tariffs on Tokyo.

Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he would continue to impose a 25% trade tax on imported automobiles despite Tokyo's repeated requests for removal of the duty.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday welcomed the Japanese Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel and said it could serve as a model case to guide a strong economic relationship between the two countries.

Last month, Nippon Steel concluded a $14.1 billion deal to acquire US Steel following negotiations that lasted for 18 months.