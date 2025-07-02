Earthquake hits Japan’s Tokara Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Tokara Islands in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, marking the latest incident in an area that has been rocked by strong temblors for nearly two weeks, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

The quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing the JMA.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was located about 16 kilometers (9.94 miles) deep, with the JMA revising the magnitude and depth from initial estimates of 5.0 and 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), respectively.

This follows a similar intensity quake on Monday and two others measuring 4 on Tuesday. Earthquakes with an intensity of 4 were also recorded Wednesday on Kodakara Island.

Since June 21, the region has experienced over 800 tremors with a seismic intensity of at least 1.

The meteorological agency has warned that further quakes with an intensity of around 5 may occur and urged residents to remain vigilant.



