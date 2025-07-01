Japan and South Korea report record-breaking June heat

Japan and South Korea experienced record-breaking heat during the month of June, according to reports released by both countries' meteorological agencies on Tuesday.

In South Korea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported that several cities logged their highest average daily temperatures for June since records began. The southeastern city of Busan reached an average of 26.2°C (79.16°F) on June 30, marking the hottest June day since national weather tracking started in 1904, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Between Saturday and Monday, 59 out of 97 climate observation stations across the country recorded historic June temperature highs, the KMA said.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that June 2024 saw the highest national average monthly temperature since record-keeping began in 1898.

The JMA has forecast maximum temperatures exceeding 35°C (95°F) in the first half of July, with an expectation that heat levels will continue to rise further in the second half of the month.

Authorities in both countries have issued warnings urging the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke.





