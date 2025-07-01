Death toll in India pharmaceutical fire incident rises to 34

The death toll due to a fire which broke out due to a suspected explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in southern India on Monday rose to 34, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a unit of Sigachi Industries in the Sangareddy district of Telangana state.

Paritosh Pankaj, a senior police official, confirmed the death toll and said the rescue operation is nearly finished.

The fire caused part of a building to collapse, trapping workers under the debris.

The state government has put together a high-powered committee to "review and investigate the mishap and its underlying causes."

"A panel has been tasked with submitting recommendations on preventing such accidents in the future," a statement by the chief minister's office said on Monday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was "anguished" by the loss of lives. He also announced compensation for the relatives of the deceased and the injured.





