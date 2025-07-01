China says Hong Kong’s legal framework has ‘improved’ under national security law

China on Tuesday defended its national security law in Hong Kong, claiming that the region's legal framework and social stability have improved significantly in the five years since its implementation.

"Over the past five years since the national security law in Hong Kong was implemented, Hong Kong's legal framework improved," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a press briefing in Beijing. She added that Hong Kong society now enjoys "greater social stability and solidarity."

Beijing imposed the controversial national security law in 2020, following widespread anti-government protests in 2019. Critics argue the law has been used to crack down on dissent, curtail freedoms, and silence opposition voices.

"Lawful rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents enjoy are fully protected," stated Mao.

"Certain Western politicians and anti-China organizations, groundlessly smear against 'One Country, Two Systems' and their attacks on Hong Kong's rule of law fully reveal their ill intention of destabilizing Hong Kong," the spokeswoman said, adding that the city has "achieved high quality development," with "high level security."

The remarks came just days after Hong Kong's last standing opposition party, the League of Social Democrats, announced it was disbanding after 19 years of activism, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was handed back to China in 1997 under a "One Country, Two Systems" framework.





