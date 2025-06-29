China to tighten laws on dangerous pets after surge in animal attacks

China has toughened its public security law to penalize irresponsible pet ownership following a surge in violent animal attacks, state-run media reported on Sunday.

The revised Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, passed on Friday, will take effect next Jan. 1, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The updated law targets breeders and sellers of aggressive animals and holds owners accountable for failing to prevent their pets from harming others.

First-time violations will result in warnings, while repeated or serious offenses may lead to fines of up to 1,000 yuan (about $140) or detention of up to 10 days.

The legal changes follow a series of high-profile dog attacks across the country that fueled public outrage, including an incident in the Shaanxi Province where a 4-year-old boy was mauled and another in Jiangxi where a woman suffered more than a dozen wounds.



























