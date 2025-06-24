Japan conducts 1st missile test on its own territory

Japan on Tuesday conducted its first missile test on its own territory, according to local media.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a live-fire training with the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile in the northern Hokkaido province, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported.

The missile has a nearly 100-kilometer (62-mile) range, according to The Diplomat news outlet.

Earlier, the Japanese army completed its surface-to-ship missile firing training in either Australia or the US.

Japan also has a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) range missile, Type 12, in the works.

Notably, Japan has adhered to a pacifist constitution since 1947.

Tokyo, in recent years, has raised the defense budget toward a goal of 2% of GDP in 2027 amid growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea.





