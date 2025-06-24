 Contact Us
News Asia Japan conducts 1st missile test on its own territory

Japan has conducted its first-ever missile test on home soil, firing a Type 88 surface-to-ship missile in Hokkaido amid rising regional tensions.

Published June 24,2025
Japan on Tuesday conducted its first missile test on its own territory, according to local media.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a live-fire training with the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile in the northern Hokkaido province, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported.

The missile has a nearly 100-kilometer (62-mile) range, according to The Diplomat news outlet.

Earlier, the Japanese army completed its surface-to-ship missile firing training in either Australia or the US.

Japan also has a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) range missile, Type 12, in the works.

Notably, Japan has adhered to a pacifist constitution since 1947.

Tokyo, in recent years, has raised the defense budget toward a goal of 2% of GDP in 2027 amid growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea.