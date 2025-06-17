TAIWANS 1ST INDIGENOUS SUBMARINE NARWHAL BEGINS SEA TRIALS

Taiwan's first indigenous submarine, Narwhal, on Tuesday began sea trials after leaving the Kaohsiung Port area, Focus Taiwan reported, citing military sources.

The submarine was reportedly seen sailing out to sea, with more than 10 personnel and others spotted atop the sail.

The development comes as China prepares to commission its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, this year.

Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the launch of the Fujian, which is the first conventionally powered aircraft carrier that features electromagnetic catapult technology, according to Global Times.

In February of last year, Taiwan conducted the first water test of its home-built submarine. Taipei had launched the submarine project in Sept. 2023.

The vessel will now be subjected to a series of tests, including evaluations of its propulsion and navigation systems, while partially surfaced.

According to Navy Chief of Staff Chiu Chun-jung, the submarine is still scheduled for delivery to the navy in November, as per the original contract timeline.

The project has experienced multiple delays despite previously announced public commitments.

The self-ruled island nation is expected to have three combat-ready submarines ready by 2025 and four by 2027. They include two existing Chien Lung-class (Sword Dragon) submarines bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s.

During the 1970s, the island nation bought two World War II-era submarines from the US, which are now being used for training purposes.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province," while Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949.



