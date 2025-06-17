CHINAS XI BLAMES ISRAELI ATTACKS ON IRAN FOR SUDDEN ESCALATION OF TENSIONS IN MIDEAST

China's Xi blames Israeli attacks on Iran for 'sudden escalation of tensions' in Mideast

China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday blamed Israeli attacks on Iran for "the sudden escalation of tensions" in the Middle East.

Addressing a China-Central Asia summit in Kazakhstan, Xi said Beijing is "deeply worried" about tensions in the region, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also expressed China's opposition to the infringement of the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of other countries, adding that military conflict is no solution.

Beijing had earlier urged its citizens to leave Israel and Iran "as soon as possible" due to the conflict in the region.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday also decried US President Donald Trump's call for Iranians to evacuate the capital Tehran as "adding fuel to the fire."

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Since then Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.