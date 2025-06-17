After Google, Apple seeks overseas transfer of map data from South Korea

US phone maker Apple has asked the South Korean government to allow it to transfer high-precision map data outside the country, in a similar move made by Google, Yonhap News reported.

It is the second attempt by the phone maker, which filed an application with the state-run National Geographic Information Institute on Monday, "seeking approval to export detailed 1:5,000-scale map data for use in its map services."

While Google does not store its map servers in South Korea, Apple has a local server infrastructure for such data storage.

Apple's first request was denied "due to national security concerns" in February 2023.

Google filed its application in February this year.

The request for transfer of data comes amid tariff negotiations between South Korea and the US.





