High temperature ‘left no chance’ to save passengers of crashed Indian plane: Top official

Officials inspect the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

The high temperature due to burning fuel in the Air India plane that crashed in western India "left no chance" to save passengers, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He, however, confirmed that one person on board the flight 171 survived.

Addressing the media after visiting the accident site in the city of Ahmedabad and meeting the lone survivor in hospital, Shah said all the central and state government departments were carrying out the rescue operation and the nation was "grieving" over the incident.

"The plane carried almost 125,000 liters of fuel and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone," Shah said.

The UK-bound Air India flight carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members including two pilots. As many as 204 bodies have been recovered so far, according to police officials.

The plane fell on top of a medical college hostel, and some students and residents of that area were also killed and injured, officials said.

Shah said he met the survivor, adding that final death toll will be announced after DNA verification of the victims.

According to the airline, 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.