South Korea’s ‘incoming’ president seeks talks with North, vows to ‘overcome insurrection’

In his first remarks about North Korea, South Korea's "certain" to become President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday said he will seek talks and "co-prosperity" with Pyongyang to ensure stability on the Korean Peninsula, while vowing to "overcome insurrection" in his country, local media reported.

His comments came as the results of votes counted showed the main opposition Democratic Party candidate was winning the presidential elections, with the ruling People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo conceding defeat.

The ties between divided Koreas have nose-dived under the ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee said his "first mission" would be to "make sure that there will never again be another military coup" in South Korea. The country was ruled by several military generals until it turned to democracy in the early 1980s.

South Korea will "overcome insurrection," Lee told supporters in front of the National Assembly.

The snap polls were triggered when former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a failed bid, imposed martial law last December, following which he was impeached by the parliament and subsequently ousted from office by South Korea's Constitutional Court in April.

Yoon was the first South Korean president to be arrested and charged with abuse of power and insurrection. He also faces an overseas travel ban.

Lee lost to Yoon during the 2022 polls and the Yonhap news agency reported that the opposition candidate was "certain" to win the snap elections, which will give him a one-time five-year term.

Emphasizing the economy was his priority, Lee pledged to revive people's livelihoods "as soon as possible."

Lee's rival Kim conceded defeat while at least 15% votes were yet to be counted.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time (2100GMT Monday) and closed at 8 p.m. (1100GMT). The provisional voter turnout for this election was 79.4%, including early and overseas ballots, the highest in 28 years. The presidential poll in 2022 recorded 77.1% voter turnout.

The latest poll count showed Lee garnering support of at least 48.42% electorate while Kim was trailing at 42.65%.

Under Lee, the opposition DP won a landslide in the 300-seat parliament.

It would be the first time that any DP president will have a friendly parliament, which has the power to veto the chief executive's policies.

The official results are likely to be announced on early Wednesday and the new president is expected to take the oath of office the same day.

And if the exit polls prove accurate that Lee has the support of over 50% electorate, the liberal candidate would be only the second Korean president ever to win a clear majority since direct presidential elections began in 1987.

It was Park Geun-hye who won the 2013 election with 51.55% of the vote.