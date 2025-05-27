Japan calls on Israel to ensure 'enabling environment' for UNRWA activities

Aid by World Food Programme (WFP) as Israel partially opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing and allowed the entry of trucks loaded with supplies in Khan Yunis, Gaza in June, 2024. (AA File Photo)

Japan on Tuesday called on Israel to ensure "enabling environment" for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to effectively conduct its relief activities in war-torn Gaza.

The demand was made by Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi during a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, said a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Expressing his respect for UNRWA staff who are "devotedly engaged in humanitarian assistance under challenging circumstances," Takeshi said that the agency plays an "indispensable" role in supporting Palestine refugees in the Middle East.

Extending his condolences for those agency staff members killed in Israeli forces' bombing and firing in Gaza, Takeshi said that Japan will "persistently" continue its diplomatic efforts, including its call for Israeli government, to help sustainably ensure an enabling environment in which humanitarian activities, including those of UNRWA, can be carried out.

He also emphasized that "neutrality is essential for UNRWA, which operates in a difficult environment," and stated that Japan will continue supporting the agency's efforts to improve its governance.

In response, Lazzarini expressed his appreciation for Japan's support and provided an update on the current humanitarian situation in the Gaza, the circumstances surrounding UNRWA, and the agency's efforts to improve its governance, including measures to uphold the neutrality of its educational activities and staff.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to promote international cooperation in support of Palestinian refugees," the statement concluded.

Israeli forces have continuously been targeting the UNRWA aid facilities and staff in the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,901 people and injured over 11,000 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

At least 54,056 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.