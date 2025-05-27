Explosion at Tokyo construction site injures 10 people

Ten people were injured Tuesday in an explosion at a construction site in Tokyo, Japan's capital, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, the blast occurred when a maintenance vehicle caught fire following a suspected gas leak from a damaged pipe during construction work.

The emergency services were alerted around 9.35 am local time (0035GMT), after witnesses reported hearing an explosion.

The blast shattered windows and damaged shutters of nearby buildings, with smoke filling the area.

Those injured—mostly construction workers and nearby civilians—suffered minor injuries, while some also reported sore throats from smoke inhalation.



