South Korea says North fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, marking its latest missile test. South Korean and US intelligence are analyzing the launch, which occurred from the Sondok area.

Published May 22,2025
North Korea on Thursday fired multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches at about 9 a.m. (local time) from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong province, the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported.

It marked North Korea's latest missile launch after it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 8.

The JCS said that South Korean and the US intelligence authorities are conducting a "detailed" analysis of the latest development.