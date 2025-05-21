China warns US missile defense plan risks militarizing outer space

China on Wednesday warned that the United States' proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system would violate the principle of peaceful use of outer space and pose a threat to global strategic stability, according to the Beijing-based Global Times.

The response came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a new missile defense plan, estimated to cost $175 billion, with a focus on building orbital interception capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the system would "significantly enhance (US) combat capabilities in outer space."

"It carries clear offensive implications, violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space as enshrined in the (1967) Outer Space Treaty, and will heighten the risks of space militarization and an arms race, undermining international security and arms control frameworks," Mao told reporters in Beijing.

She said the project threatens the global strategic balance and added: "We urge the US to abandon its development and deployment of a global missile defense system and take concrete steps to enhance strategic mutual trust among major powers and safeguard global strategic stability."