Putin, Turkmen leader Berdimuhamedov discuss bilateral ties in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his counterpart from Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as the two exchanged views on enhancing strategic partnership between their countries, the Kremlin said Friday.

The phone call came as Berdimuhamedov was in the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2025," according to the Kremlin press service.

"Putin and Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of the Victory (in WWII) and discussed the development of mutually beneficial relations," the statement said.

KazanForum, first launched in 2009 between Russia and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, is being held for the 16th time this year.

KazanForum 2025 aims to boost trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties in the capital of Tatarstan.