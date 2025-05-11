15 killed, 35 injured when bus plunges off cliff in Sri Lanka

At least 15 people were killed and 35 others injured when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff in Sri Lanka's Central province on Sunday, local media reports said.

According to the local police, more than 35 passengers were injured in the crash and were treated at regional hospitals, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched, police said.

Road accidents are frequent in the South Asian island nation, with official data showing that buses are often involved.

Nearly 600 Sri Lankans have died in 565 fatal road accidents so far this year, according to police data.























