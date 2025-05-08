EU urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

The EU on Thursday condemned the recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation.

In a statement issued by Kaja Kallas, the foreign policy chief, on behalf of the EU and its 27 member states, the bloc said it "unequivocally condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April and the murder of innocent civilians."

"Terrorism can never be justified," the statement said, adding that those responsible must be brought to justice.

Emphasizing every state's right and duty to protect its citizens from terrorism through lawful means, the EU also expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the region.

"The EU is monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives," it said.

The EU urged both sides to "exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides," and called for renewed efforts to open diplomatic channels.

"It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives," the statement said.

The latest developments come as tensions between the two nuclear neighbors have been running high after India launched strikes on several cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the missile strikes and cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to the Pakistani army. Pakistan has vowed to retaliate "at a time, place, and manner of its choosing."

After the missile strikes on what New Delhi said were nine sites of "terrorist infrastructure," Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets and a combat drone. There was no official reaction by New Delhi to the downing of Indian aircraft.

According to Indian officials, 16 people and an Indian soldier were also killed in cross-border firing along the LoC, a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan region between the two archrivals.

Pakistan's military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday said security forces neutralized 25 Harop drones fired by India overnight, calling it a "serious provocation." He said a civilian was killed and four Pakistani soldiers were injured in the drone attacks.





