Development Road Project to contribute to stability in Iraq, entire region: Turkish president

The Development Road Project, led by Türkiye and Iraq, will make a "significant contribution" to the stability and prosperity of both Iraq and the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

In a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's desire to make rapid progress on issues such as the resumption of oil shipments through the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline.

Stating that his last year's visit to Iraq gave significant momentum to bilateral relations, Erdoğan said that Sudani's determination and vision played a crucial role in reaching this point.

Steps were discussed for the rapid implementation of the Development Road Project, Erdoğan said, extending an invitation to all interested countries to take part in this strategic initiative.

The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Iraq, regional developments, especially on Syria, Erdoğan said.

"I would like to express this with great satisfaction: We do not view our relations with Iraq, with whom we share deep historical, human, and cultural ties, as merely bilateral state affairs. We consider the development of cooperation in all areas as a requirement of our fraternal bond," Erdoğan further added.

Noting that Iraq's peace and stability are never considered separately from Türkiye's own, he said there's no place for terrorism in the future of the region.

"We reaffirmed our determination to continue the fight against PKK, FETÖ, and Daesh, which pose a threat not only to Türkiye's national security but also to Iraq's," Erdoğan added.

On the trade volume between the two nations, Erdoğan said that last year, the trade volume reached $18 billion.

"Through the Water Framework Agreement signed last year and the cooperation mechanisms we've established, we are focusing on implementing joint projects with Iraq, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure," he added.



COOPERATION IN VARIOUS SECTORS



Erdoğan said they also wish to deepen cooperation in the electricity sector and expand it to other areas of energy, including natural gas.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in fields such as banking, industry, education, and higher education, and evaluated additional steps they could take, said Erdoğan.

The Turkish president also praised Sudani's approach, which has made "significant contributions to regional stability."

Stressing the importance of Iraq developing good neighborly relations with Syria for the stability and peace of the region, Erdoğan underlined Türkiye's intention to continue working with Iraq on this matter.

On Pakistan-India tensions, President Erdoğan said that Ankara is working to defuse the crisis before it hits "the point of no return, despite efforts by some to inflame it."

Al-Sudani, for his part, said the Development Road Project represents a major opportunity to strengthen integration between Türkiye and Iraq.

Noting the consequences of Israel's aggressive policies that began in Gaza and later expanded to Lebanon and Syria, Erdoğan said: "Israel thinks it can ensure its own security by drowning the region in blood, tears, and instability, but it will become increasingly clear over time that this is a sheer illusion."

Pointing to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Erdoğan said that with Israel's complete halt of humanitarian aid entry, the danger of famine has reached a catastrophic level that could lead to mass deaths.

"My dear brother and I agreed on the need to do everything in our power, including increasing pressure on Israel," he further said.

"The Turkmens, who have always defended Iraq's unity and integrity, continue today to contribute to the strengthening of both Iraq and Iraq-Türkiye relations despite all difficulties. I deeply appreciate my brother Sudani's sensitivity toward protecting the rights and interests of the Iraqi," he added.

























