Xi calls for stronger China-EU ties amid US tariff war

China's President Xi Jinping Tuesday called for "healthy and stable" ties with the EU amid tariffs war with the US.

The world "is undergoing a century-long transformation, and human society has once again come to a critical crossroads. A healthy and stable China-EU relationship will not only achieve mutual success, but also illuminate the world," Xi said, stressing that he attaches "importance" to the development of ties with the bloc.

Xi made the comments during an exchange with EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President von der Leyen to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, according to Chinese state media.

The Chinese president showed readiness to "deepen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and trust, consolidate the positioning of partners, expand mutual openness, properly handle frictions and differences, and open up a brighter future for China-EU relations."

Beijing is expected to hold a leaders-level summit between China and the EU in the latter part of July.

Xi's comments about ties with the EU come amid a raging tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Washington imposed 245% tariffs on imports from China which retaliated with its own 125% levies on all imports from the US.

"China and the EU should adhere to multilateralism, defend fairness and justice, oppose unilateral bullying, work together to meet global challenges, and jointly promote an equal and orderly world multipolarization and inclusive economic globalization, so as to make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity," Xi told the EU leaders.

Separately, Beijing on Tuesday confirmed that the Chinese side and the European Parliament had "simultaneously and fully" lifted restrictions on bilateral exchanges.

China had sanctioned some EU lawmakers for their work and words about human rights situation in the country.

Notably, Xi will fly to Russia on Wednesday to attend the Victory Day celebrations set to begin on May 9.





