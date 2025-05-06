South Korea’s opposition urges trial delay for frontrunner Lee Jae-myung

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party (DP) has urged the Seoul High Court to postpone the remanded trial of its presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, until after the country's upcoming snap election, according to Yonhap News.

The call on Monday comes days after the Supreme Court overturned a prior acquittal of Lee in an election law violation case, reviving charges that could disqualify him from running in the June 3 vote.

"If the high court does not decide to postpone the trial by May 12, we will prevent the judiciary's coup from taking place," said DP official Yun Ho-jung at a press conference.

The first session of Lee's retrial is scheduled for May 15 -- just three days after official campaigning begins.

"(We) clearly express our intent to block the high court's trial proceedings," he added, suggesting that DP may pursue the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

The DP held an emergency meeting Sunday to address the ruling and has delayed a final decision on Cho's potential impeachment.

The case centers on allegations that Lee, a former presidential candidate in 2022, made false statements during that campaign. A conviction with a fine of 1 million won (approx. $717) or more would bar him from seeking office for five years.

With the snap election approaching, Lee remains the front-runner in national polls following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which triggered the vote.





