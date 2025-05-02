People in Myanmar need food, water, shelter, peace, and protection: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday called for urgent attention to the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, stressing that people in the country urgently need food, water, shelter, peace, and protection due to attacks and the recent earthquake.

"The unremitting violence inflicted on civilians, despite a ceasefire nominally declared in the wake of the devastating earthquake on March 28, underscores the need for the parties to commit to - and implement - a genuine and permanent nationwide halt to hostilities and return to civilian rule," Turk said in a statement.

He added that despite multiple crises around the world, the suffering of the people of Myanmar must not be forgotten.

The March 28 magnitude-7.7 quake in Myanmar killed nearly 3,800 and has left tens of thousands homeless.

The junta, which seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war, declared a ceasefire on April 2 and extended it last week. The truce expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Turk called on the military to immediately halt all attacks on civilians, adding that people need food, water, and shelter. "They need - and must have - peace and protection."

"This is the time to put people first, to prioritise their human rights and humanitarian needs, and to achieve a peaceful resolution to this crisis. Instead of further futile investment in military force, the focus must be on the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Myanmar," he said.