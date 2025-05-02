North Korea’s new destroyer far from deployment: South Korean army

North Korea's newly launched destroyer likely needs a "considerable" amount of time before it becomes fully operational, South Korea's military said Thursday, according to Yonhap News.

The assessment follows North Korea's live-fire testing of the new 5,000-ton Choe Hyon destroyer, which was unveiled last Friday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson, Col. Lee Sung-jun, said that while the vessel has been launched, its deployment could still be years away.

"While the Choe Hyon was unveiled, it likely needs a considerable amount of time for deployment," said Lee, noting warship development typically spans years, even after construction is complete.

"When looking at its weapons and equipment, there is a possibility that (the North) received technological or financial help from Russia," he added.

A report by US-based monitoring group, 38 North, noted that commercial satellite imagery taken Friday showed tugboats moving the ship, suggesting it may still be undergoing early sea trials.

Lee said the South Korean military continues to closely monitor the North's weapons development.