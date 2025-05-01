China greenlights 10 new nuclear reactors to boost energy expansion

China recently approved 10 new nuclear reactors, intensifying its push for atomic energy amid a global nuclear revival, Xinhua News reported on Thursday.

It will support Beijing's climate goals -- peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Eight reactors will use the domestically developed Hualong One technology, while two will feature the CAP1000, based on Westinghouse's AP1000.

China currently operates 58 reactors and is constructing 44, set to become the world's largest nuclear operator by 2030 with 102 facilities, generating 113 gigawatts.

By 2030, China plans to be the only nation with more than 100 operational reactors, according to Liu Jing, deputy director of the China Atomic Energy Authority.

China's nuclear output reached 450 billion kWh in 2024, saving 140 million tons of coal and reducing CO2 emissions by 370 million tons, according to China's National Energy Administration.

Nuclear power remains key to China's energy security and low-carbon transition, with plans for next-gen reactors, including a small modular reactor demo by 2026.