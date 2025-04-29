 Contact Us
News Asia Guterres calls Pakistan PM, Indian FM, to urge Kashmir de-escalation

Guterres calls Pakistan PM, Indian FM, to urge Kashmir de-escalation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to urge de-escalation following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

AFP ASIA
Published April 29,2025
Subscribe
GUTERRES CALLS PAKISTAN PM, INDIAN FM, TO URGE KASHMIR DE-ESCALATION

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday to urge the two countries to de-escalate tensions after a deadly attack last week in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Guterres "expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.