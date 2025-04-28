OPPOSITION CANDIDATE LEADS IN SOUTH KOREAS SNAP PRESIDENTIAL RACE: POLL

Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung maintains a convincing lead among the contenders for South Korea's June 3 snap presidential election, a poll showed Monday.

The Democratic Party (DP) candidate led the poll with 48.5%, down 1.7 percentage points from last week, according to a survey conducted by Realmeter of 1,505 adults aged over 18, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee's support has dipped slightly, falling below the 50% mark due to uncertainty over the outcome of an election law violation case, but he remains the clear front-runner among all candidates, according to the pollster.

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) trailed Lee with 13.4%.

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and ex-PPP leader Han Dong-hoon garnered 10.2%, and 9.7% respectively.

By party, the DP received 46.8% support, while the PPP secured 34.6%.

South Korea is set to hold a presidential election on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his botched martial law bid.