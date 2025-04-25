South Korea charges Chinese man for bribing soldier

South Korea said on Friday that a Chinese man who was detained last month has been charged with bribing a soldier to obtain military secrets.

The Chinese national who was detained on the southern resort island of Jeju approached South Korean soldiers in a group chat room by pretending to be a soldier himself and made a one-on-one offer to pay the soldiers in exchange for military secrets, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The South Korean soldier, who was assigned to a unit in Gangwon Province, gave the Chinese man the pictures he took of domestic documents, including ones that contained details about joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, using an unofficial phone, said the media outlet.

Both the Chinese man and the active-duty soldier broke the Military Secret Protection Act, said the prosecution.





